The Greenhouse Project Kicks off at Nay Aug

Posted 7:12 pm, May 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:21PM, May 12, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A month-long plant sale kicked off just in time for Mother's Day weekend.

Hanging baskets, flowers, and seedlings were on sale at the James Barrett McNulty Greenhouse in Nay Aug Park.

Proceeds from the sales go towards teaching the community about growing food as well as supporting community gardens.

Organizers say the money raised goes a long way.

"Yes, people come purchase plants for their home gardens, and then the proceeds here support our programs. This morning we had a yoga class here. We do educational programs with kids, field trips. We manage several community gardens," said Jane Risse, executive director of The Greenhouse Project.

The Greenhouse Project runs Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through June 3.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s