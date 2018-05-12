The Greenhouse Project Kicks off at Nay Aug

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A month-long plant sale kicked off just in time for Mother's Day weekend.

Hanging baskets, flowers, and seedlings were on sale at the James Barrett McNulty Greenhouse in Nay Aug Park.

Proceeds from the sales go towards teaching the community about growing food as well as supporting community gardens.

Organizers say the money raised goes a long way.

"Yes, people come purchase plants for their home gardens, and then the proceeds here support our programs. This morning we had a yoga class here. We do educational programs with kids, field trips. We manage several community gardens," said Jane Risse, executive director of The Greenhouse Project.

The Greenhouse Project runs Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through June 3.