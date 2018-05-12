Support for Survivor of Crash That Killed Her Wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People came together to help the survivor of a crash that killed her wife.

Maria and Olivia Day graduated from North Pocono High School. Olivia was killed in a crash in February in Texas.

Maria survived but is still dealing with major medical issues.

Friends and family organized a fundraiser at the Ice Box Complex in Scranton hoping to help Maria heal in more ways than one.

"I've never seen two people more in love, so it's definitely sad, but I think it's bittersweet that we're doing this," said Amanda Nelson.

Maria and Olivia were just married in December and were in Texas because Maria is serving in the U.S. Air Force.

All the money raised goes to Maria's recovery.