Sunny Day Camp Returns to the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Kids with special needs and disabilities got a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Monroe County. They also got to race on the track at Pocono Raceway.

There was a heavy police presence at the Pocono Raceway in Monroe County, but it wasn't because of any crime.

"This is a camp for individuals with special needs and disabilities. It's a Camp Cadet experience for those individuals and it's a lot of fun," explained Trooper Anthony Petroski, Pennsylvania State Police. "We have everything from fire trucks to SWAT vehicles and canines. It's all about having fun and bringing the smiles today."

Children and their families who took part in the camp got to interact with troopers and check out their rides.

"I went to the police car, and we tested the sirens, and then I went to both these fire trucks to see if we could do the sirens," said Matthew McConnell of Effort.

Some even got to dress up like some of the men and women in law enforcement.

"There's my walkie talkies. These are my pockets, and these are some bullets," said Jesse Sebring of Tannersville.

Those weren't the only activities these kids found thrilling on the racetrack.

"It was really fun that I got to ride in a grand sport Corvette," said James Coval of Drums.

"It totally brightens their day. They think it's the greatest thing and forget it when they brought out all the cars for them to go out on the racetrack. I mean, they were looking forward to that," said Taraz Crowely, Monroe County Special Olympics.

Kids got to go out on the track with a racing club from Philadelphia.

To show their appreciation, they left messages on the troopers' squad cars.

"The opportunity to come together with them and experience their happiness makes you happy. That's the reason why we did it," said Trooper David Peters, Pennsylvania State Police.