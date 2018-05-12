Students Take on Police on Basketball Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some police officers in the Poconos put down their badges to play hoops with kids Saturday afternoon.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Together We Ball game of cops versus students at Pocono Mountain West High School.

Officers from Pocono Mountain Regional Police hit the court taking on student athletes to raise money for the booster club and create some camaraderie between officers and the people they serve.

"To let the kids and community see us in a different light, not the guys in the uniforms and cars driving around. We're just like them. We have families. We like to play sports, and I feel like this is a way for them to get to see that," said Officer Jason Wile, Pocono Mountain Regional Police.

This is the third year for the Together We Ball game in Monroe County.