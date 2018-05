Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- Mail carriers were carrying a little extra this weekend in a nationwide effort to end hunger.

The 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive was held by the National Association of Letter Carriers on Saturday.

Newswatch 16 found some donations waiting on porches in Archbald.

Carriers with the U.S. Postal Service picked up donations of canned food, which will end up at local food banks.