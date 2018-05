Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A tasty tradition in Lackawanna County raises money for a community fire department.

The 21st annual soppressata contest was held at the Meredith Hose Company near Carbondale.

People in the community make the soppressata, an Italian dry salami. Judges then pick a winner.

There were 17 entries this year.

For the fourth year, Newswatch 16's Scott Schaffer was a celebrity judge at the contest.