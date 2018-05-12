Shopping for Mom at the Farmers Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Some people in Scranton were getting in a little last-minute shopping for Mother's Day.

The South Side Farmers Market on Cedar Avenue moved outdoors Saturday for the first time this season.

Despite the rain, Newswatch 16 found people stocking up on local fruit and produce as well as Mother's Day deals on fresh flowers and jewelry.

Organizers say there was a little something for everyone.

"People are buying fresh produce, farm fresh eggs, different types of meats. We have three meat vendors here. We have fresh bread and baked goods, canned artisan goods, bath and body. We actually have some vendors here with jewelry for Mother's Day," manager Chrissy Manuel said.

The South Side Farmers Market runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.