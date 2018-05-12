Rain Keeps Turnout Low for RiverFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLAKELY, Pa. -- It was a much lower turnout than usual on the Lackawanna River for RiverFest 2018.

Roughly 30 canoes and kayaks joined in the race down the river starting in Blakely with the finish line and celebration at Sweeney's Beach in Scranton.

Each year, the Lackawanna River Conservation Association holds RiverFest to showcase what the river has to offer and why it's important to keep it clean.

Mother Nature didn't exactly cooperate this year, but organizers remained optimistic.

"This year, we decided to roll the dice and hope we get a couple of breaks and sunshine from the cloud cover. It's not going to happen, but we're water people. It's good for the river and good for life to have rainstorms," said Bernie McGurl, Lackawanna River Conservation Association.

Organizers said RiverFest usually has a couple hundred people take part in the race down the Lackawanna every year.