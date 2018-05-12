Rain Keeps Turnout Low for RiverFest

Posted 7:14 pm, May 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:23PM, May 12, 2018

BLAKELY, Pa. -- It was a much lower turnout than usual on the Lackawanna River for RiverFest 2018.

Roughly 30 canoes and kayaks joined in the race down the river starting in Blakely with the finish line and celebration at Sweeney's Beach in Scranton.

Each year, the Lackawanna River Conservation Association holds RiverFest to showcase what the river has to offer and why it's important to keep it clean.

Mother Nature didn't exactly cooperate this year, but organizers remained optimistic.

"This year, we decided to roll the dice and hope we get a couple of breaks and sunshine from the cloud cover. It's not going to happen, but we're water people. It's good for the river and good for life to have rainstorms," said Bernie McGurl, Lackawanna River Conservation Association.

Organizers said RiverFest usually has a couple hundred people take part in the race down the Lackawanna every year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment