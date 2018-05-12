Lake-Lehman Girls Lacrosse Tops Delaware Valley to Reach WVC Title

Hallie Jenkins, Alicia Galasso and Jess Evans each recorded hat tricks, and the Lake-Lehman girls lacrosse team defeated Delaware Valley 11-9 in the Wyoming Valley Conference semifinals on Saturday. With the win, the Black Knights advance to face Wyoming Seminary in the conference title game, Monday at 5:00 PM at Crestwood High School.

