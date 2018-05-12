Jim Boeheim Speaks at Coaches vs Cancer of NEPA BasketBALL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ten years of suits, ten years of sneakers. Coaches vs Cancer of NEPA is celebrating double digits, with an Orange twist.

"It's because were so excited to have coach (Jim) Boeheim, coach (Gerry) McNamara and to have such a great community in northeast Pennsylvania here with us tonight to celebrate everything we've done throughout the year, student athletes and the money raised for Coaches vs Cancer," Andrew Kettel said, Chairman of the local chapter.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim served as the keynote speaker for the 6th annual BasketBALL, a cause and a place that means a lot to the one-time Scranton Miner.

"It's great for me to come back to Scranton," coach Boeheim said. "I had great fun playing here a hundred, close to a hundred years ago and of course, Gerry McNamara helped us get a national championship from here. So, Scranton's got a special place in my heart. I'm happy to be here."

Something his assistant coach, Gerry McNamara, can attest to.

"People in this area probably don't understand how much money he's raised for charities in our area," McNamara said. "Since he started the Jim and Julie Boeheim foundation, with his wife, they've raised four million dollars over the last seven years and they've all stayed local. For him to come back to our area and do that here is something that I'm really proud of."

"Coach Boeheim's on the mount Rushmore of basketball coaches and to have him, it's terrific, it's an honor," Kettel said. "Just goes to show you, how much this means to him."

And to the people of NEPA. With a decade under their belt, the organization is set to pass the two million dollar plateau.

"It's unbelievable," Boeheim said. "We get great support in Syracuse, but this is great here. Like I said, this is one of the best events for Coaches vs Cancer in the whole country."

"It's not about me. It's not about coach Boeheim," Kettel said. "It's about everyone who's here tonight, buying tickets, bidding on auction items, raising awareness and most importantly, raising funds to hopefully crush cancer."