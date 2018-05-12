Honesdale Painted Purple for Relay for Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- Things were looking a little purple in one part of Wayne County.

Paint the Town Purple in Honesdale was the kickoff for next weekend's Lake Region Relay for Life.

The 24-hour event includes teams that walk around the track at Wallenpaupack Area High School to help in the fight against cancer.

Numerous businesses in downtown Honesdale joined in the purple fun, and some went to great lengths to get in the spirit.

"It started with my granddaughter. Veda Catherine said mama should have purple hair, so my hair was purple for Relay for Life last year, and that's how mama's hair got to be purple," said Bonnie Korb, Lake Region Relay for Life.

Some places had purple balloons outside. One brewery even had its growlers turned purple.