Facebook Video Shows Woman Blocking Bus in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — Video shared on Facebook appears to show a woman standing in front of a bus in Luzerne County, blocking traffic. She then has a confrontation with police.

The video was posted to Facebook by Rob RJ Brizgint after the woman stood in front of the bus on Wyoming Avenue in Edwardsville Saturday afternoon.

She doesn’t budge as traffic goes by in the other lane.

When police show up to confront the woman, she swings at an officer.

She’s eventually taken into custody, and the lane was clear for the bus to drive on.

Police have not said why she blocked the bus or if she is facing any charges.

The original post can be seen here. (Warning: The video contains offensive language)