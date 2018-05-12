Facebook Video Shows Woman Blocking Bus in Edwardsville

Posted 9:42 pm, May 12, 2018, by

EDWARDSVILLE — Video shared on Facebook appears to show a woman standing in front of a bus in Luzerne County, blocking traffic. She then has a confrontation with police.

The video was posted to Facebook by Rob RJ Brizgint after the woman stood in front of the bus on Wyoming Avenue in Edwardsville Saturday afternoon.

She doesn’t budge as traffic goes by in the other lane.

When police show up to confront the woman, she swings at an officer.

She’s eventually taken into custody, and the lane was clear for the bus to drive on.

Police have not said why she blocked the bus or if she is facing any charges.

The original post can be seen here. (Warning: The video contains offensive language)

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s