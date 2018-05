Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames tore through a garage in Lackawanna County.

Firefighters responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to the business on Country Club Road near Montdale.

The sign on the business says Carl J. Franz Excavating and Septic.

Part of the building collapsed.

The cause is under investigation, but the fire chief said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

We're told the owners plan to rebuild.