Barn Destroyed by Fire

Posted 11:47 pm, May 12, 2018

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn was destroyed by flames in Monroe County.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. for the fire on Altemose Drive in Chestnuthill Township.

No people were hurt.

The barn was destroyed.

There is no word what caused the fire.

*An earlier version of this story reported animals were killed in the fire. All the animals were rescued from the burning barn.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • donamick

    this is the 3rd or 4th one of these in a month not only does it smell like Jewish lightning but it also sounds like somebody should be accountable for animal cruelty on a number of occasions

    Reply Report comment