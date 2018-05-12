× Barn Destroyed by Fire

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn was destroyed by flames in Monroe County.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. for the fire on Altemose Drive in Chestnuthill Township.

No people were hurt.

The barn was destroyed.

There is no word what caused the fire.

*An earlier version of this story reported animals were killed in the fire. All the animals were rescued from the burning barn.