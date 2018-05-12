Barn Destroyed by Fire
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn was destroyed by flames in Monroe County.
The call came in around 9:30 p.m. for the fire on Altemose Drive in Chestnuthill Township.
No people were hurt.
The barn was destroyed.
There is no word what caused the fire.
*An earlier version of this story reported animals were killed in the fire. All the animals were rescued from the burning barn.
40.923211 -75.428371
1 Comment
donamick
this is the 3rd or 4th one of these in a month not only does it smell like Jewish lightning but it also sounds like somebody should be accountable for animal cruelty on a number of occasions