Athens’ Emily Lunger at the Northern Tier Championships

Posted 9:31 pm, May 12, 2018, by

Athens athlete Emily Lunger cleared 5'4" to win gold in the high jump at the Northern Tier Championships. The St. Francis commit holds the school record at 5'5" and as she told our Steve Lloyd, she's ready to fly even higher.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s