Athens athlete Emily Lunger cleared 5'4" to win gold in the high jump at the Northern Tier Championships. The St. Francis commit holds the school record at 5'5" and as she told our Steve Lloyd, she's ready to fly even higher.
Athens’ Emily Lunger at the Northern Tier Championships
