CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some animals were killed in a barn fire in Monroe County.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. for the fire on Altemose Drive in Chestnuthill Township.

The fire chief says there were about 50 cows in the barn. Some were rescued. He did not have an exact number. No people were hurt.

The barn was destroyed.

There is no word what caused the fire.