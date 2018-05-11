Woman Charged After Posting Nude Photos of Child for Drug Money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman from Luzerne County is behind bars on child sex charges.

Police say Joleen Gambardella was charged after she allegedly started using heroin with the underage victim, took nude photos of the victim and posted them online so she could make money for drugs.

According to police, they used her email account to trace the internet posts back to Gambardella.

Gambardella is locked up in Luzerne County in lieu of $10,000 bail.