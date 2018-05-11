University of Scranton Hosts Landmark Conference Baseball

Posted 6:49 pm, May 11, 2018, by

The University Of Scranton hosts the Landmark Conference Baseball Championships at their brand new $14 Million Dollar Quinn sports complex.  Scranton, along with Moravian, Elizabethtown and Catholic University will compete in a "Royal Setting"

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s