Teen Tackles Kirby Park Track For Eagle Scout Project

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Josh Woodworth is a 10th grader at Meyers High School in Wilkes-Barre and his Eagle Scout project is fixing up the track at Kirby Park.

“I’ve been coming to this track for years now and seeing it in this condition, I thought it would benefit the local area,” said Woodworth.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank in the Boy Scouts.

To attain it, Josh, 16, started planning years ago to make this project a reality.

He contacted city leaders, sent letters to school officials, and organized business donations.

“I think it was a great project that he was able to put together, it’s probably the biggest one I’ve ever seen a scout do,” said Gary Curran of Troop 55 in Wilkes-Barre.

Over the course of a long, hard day of work, Josh and his friends were joined by students from the city’s three high schools.

City and school officials stopped by to see what was happening, too.

“This is absolutely phenomenal, that Joshua got everyone together in the whole district, I mean they partner and they’re working so hard. This is absolutely phenomenal,” said Denise Thomas of the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board.

The city of Wilkes-Barre donated materials like gravel, the machinery and the labor from some workers, too after Josh met with the City’s Director of Operations to explain his plan.

“I was overwhelmed with it. It’s a huge job. This is an enormous amount of work for someone to do but he was able to pull it together,” said Josh’s mom, Lisa Woodworth.

“It’s nice that you get the community out to help with something like this, there’s all different levels of projects, some are huge, some are small,” said Gary Curran, Scout Master of Troop 55.

If the weather holds out, Josh is hopeful that he and his crew can finish this project this weekend.

His little brother, by the way, is planning his own Eagle Scout project.

He is hoping to do a blood drive in a couple of months.