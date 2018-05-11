Talkback 16: Vending Machine Thefts, Ripping Up Newly Paved Roads

Posted 6:14 pm, May 11, 2018, by

This edition of Talkback 16 features calls about thefts from vending machines, ripping up newly paved roads and state transportation money being used to connect trails in Scranton. First, the man and woman charged with abusing their children.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s