This edition of Talkback 16 features calls about thefts from vending machines, ripping up newly paved roads and state transportation money being used to connect trails in Scranton. First, the man and woman charged with abusing their children.
Talkback 16: Vending Machine Thefts, Ripping Up Newly Paved Roads
-
Talkback 16: Church Theft
-
Talkback 16: Gun Violence, Veteran Memorial Theft, Roundabouts
-
Talkback 16: Purse Snatching, Voting Machines, Medical Marijuana
-
Talkback 16: Pennsylvania Roads and Rising Gas Prices
-
Talkback 16: PennDOT, Elections, Circus Protesters
-
-
Talkback 16: Vehicle Registration Fees
-
Vending Machine Thief in Northumberland County
-
Talkback 16: Dog Shot
-
Talkback 16: The Snow Storm
-
Talkback 16: Babysitter Charged in Baby Death
-
-
Talkback 16: Sentence for Baby’s Death, Potholes
-
Talkback 16: After the Storm
-
Talkback 16: Florida Bridge