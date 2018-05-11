× Summer Jobs Still Available in the Poconos

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Operating a resort in the Poconos takes a lot of teamwork.

At Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort near Delaware Water Gap, summer help is always in high demand and there are plenty of jobs still open.

“We are a team, so here at Shawnee we can’t do one thing without each member of the team, so we all have to work together. I couldn’t say that there is one place that is more important, they are all equally important,” said Jennifer Passamonte, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

This summer, housekeeping and banquet staff still have plenty of openings.

“We go from having a good amount of rooms to having all of our rooms filled. So of course, we need good, reliable housekeepers and our servers. We have all these beautiful wonderful weddings going on and I need some good servers,” said Passamonte.

Parks in the area also need summer help.

Sherry Acevado is the director at the Stroud Region Open Space and Recreation Commission.

“We are dependent upon it because of the services that we provide throughout the communities and within our region,” Sherry Acevado, Stroud Region Open Space and Recreation Commission.

Normally, every summer there is a need for lifeguards at the pool at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg and the other public pool in Stroudsburg. But this year, there is a great need for camp counselors.

“We still have camp enrollment that is open but we still also need staff to help with that and we know that a lot of the college kids that are coming home are looking for summertime employment and this is the perfect job opportunity for them,” said Acevado.

For a list of summer job opportunities at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, click here.

For Stroud Region Open Space and Recreation Commission, click here.