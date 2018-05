Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a man accused of murdering a woman in Luzerne County.

That announcement was made Friday morning at an arraignment for Anthony Spudis.

Spudis is charged with beating Gertrude Price to death at her home in Nanticoke in 2013.

Price was 97 years old.

Investigators say it took four years to gather enough evidence to charge Spudis with the crime in Luzerne County.