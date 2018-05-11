Lemonade for Mason

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEPBURN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Students in Lycoming County set up a lemonade stand during recess to help raise money for a friend in need.

While many of his friends at Hepburn-Lycoming Primary were busy playing, 9-year-old Allen Emerick spent recess raising money for a friend.

Mason Chapman, age 6, has been in the hospital since early April.

Laura Haldeman is Mason'S autistic support teacher. She came up with the idea for "Mason's Lemonade Stand."

"Mason is blind and he has a few other cognitive impairments," Haldeman said.

Students were asked to bring in a $1 donation during recess to buy lemonade.

All of the proceeds go to help Mason and his family.

"I think it's really cool because it tells the kids no matter your age or ability you can do something that can help other people in your community who are in need," Haldeman said.

Allen isn't the only one who misses his friend Mason. Devin Stroble says she normally plays tag with Mason during recess.

"Sometimes I follow him around and he tries to find me and then when you touch him, I close my eyes and then I try to touch him," Devin said.

"I want lemonade again because I want to help other people in the hospital," said first grader Allie Bower.

The students at the Hepburn-Lycoming Primary school raised almost $900.

"He's just a little guy that brings a lot of joy to people's lives, so anything we can do to help him is just what we were trying to do," Haldeman added.

Mason's teachers are hoping he'll be back in school by the end of the year. if you would like to make a donation to Mason and his family, you can reach out to the school in Hepburn Township.