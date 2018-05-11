Lakeland Baseball

Posted 6:50 pm, May 11, 2018, by

The Lakeland Chiefs are off to a 10-1 start and after wrapping up a Lackawanna League regular season title, the Chiefs can focus on Districts and States.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

