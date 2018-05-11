Interstate 180 in Lycoming County Closed Due to Tractor Trailer Crash

Posted 8:22 am, May 11, 2018, by , Updated at 08:21AM, May 11, 2018

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A highway is closed in Lycoming County due to a tractor trailer crash.

Interstate 180 east is closed between Exit 15 (Pennsdale/Halls) and Exit 13B (Hughesville) near Muncy.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Friday.

A detour is in place using Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive/John Brady Drive) to Muncy.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s