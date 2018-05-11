× Interstate 180 in Lycoming County Closed Due to Tractor Trailer Crash

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A highway is closed in Lycoming County due to a tractor trailer crash.

Interstate 180 east is closed between Exit 15 (Pennsdale/Halls) and Exit 13B (Hughesville) near Muncy.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Friday.

A detour is in place using Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive/John Brady Drive) to Muncy.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.