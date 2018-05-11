× Huge Group of Volunteers Searching for Body of Missing Nun

SCRANTON, Pa. — An enormous effort is underway to find the body of a missing nun.

Volunteers are scouring parts of Scranton, looking for the body of a nun, missing since late last month.

Police believe Sister Angela Miller, IHM, was murdered by her nephew.

McDade Park in Scranton is the command post for the search effort Friday.

Police and firefighters are on the scene waiting for any news from the search groups that are out looking in different areas of the city.

Police expected a good turnout, but even they were surprised to see how many volunteers showed up Friday morning. About 300 people registered, and then they were broken up into groups and taken on school buses to at least a dozen search zones.

.@ScrantonPolice say they have about 300 people registered to search for Sister Angela Miller’s body. They are breaking into groups to search different zone areas. @wnep pic.twitter.com/IK4vj06BGv — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) May 11, 2018

Officers believe the murder suspect, Alan Smith, killed Sister Angela Miller at their home on Washburn Street and then dumped her body.

They picked search zones that would have been accessible to him within a short amount of time and also places where he could have concealed his movements.

We followed search group 1 to the PPL property off of N. Keyser Avenue. They have a tough trek ahead of them up west mountain. @wnep pic.twitter.com/fA4qR9MbB5 — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) May 11, 2018

Some of Sister Angela’s family members are also out searching. We spoke with them and they say they are humbled by all the help.

“It’s amazing, it’s amazing, the outpouring of love and support from everybody like, I have a lot of friends here, some family, and strangers I’ve never met, the IHM who have become family to us, and it’s just unbelievable that all these people came out to help find her. Hopefully, we find Aunt Ang today,” said Laura Smith, Sister Angela’s niece.

The suspect, Alan Smith, died in a fire he set in the family’s home in West Scranton. Police say Smith also killed his mother Rosemary Smith. The family says finding Sister Angela would provide some much-needed closure.