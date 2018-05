Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire caused damage to a home in Ross Township on Friday night.

According to fire officials, the flames broke out in the back of the home along James Drive around 6 p.m.

Two people were home at the time but made it out safely.

The homeowners said they had a few cats who did not make it.

Fire officials say the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the flames in Monroe County.