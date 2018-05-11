× Gearing Up for Mother’s Day

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Restaurants and resorts around Tunkhannock are getting ready for a busy Mother’s Day weekend.

“We’ve got staff to the gills so everyone’s gonna have a great experience. we’re gonna be on top of service,” says Shadowbrook’s General Manager Lisa Green.

Shadowbrook Resort is sold out for its Mother’s Day brunch, they expect around 350 people.

“The hotel is full, the staff is pumped. This is what we’re here for. You know these weekends it gets your adrenaline running and everybody’s gonna sit back on Sunday night and be like, ‘Wow,'” adds Green.

Reservations are still available for lunch and dinner on the other side of town at Fireplace Restaurant. The owner tells Newswatch 16, it’s a tradition for some families to spend mother’s day with his staff.

“We have people that move out of the area but they still like to come back and they quote some of the things that they had when they were children, you know so it’s generational,” says owner Daniel Yale.

If you’re looking to do something with mom without a reservation you can come to Creekside Gardens near Tunkhannock and create a flower planter for someone special.

“When we do an open workshop, you can just come and go whenever you want. it’s just always going on and we have it set up and have a staff member here to assist them and you know everyone is kind of doing a different part, you know, someone might be decorating their label and finishing and someone might just be starting,” says Creekside’s Sherri Kukuchka.

Folks at Creekside think it’s a great option for their mother’s special day

Despite all the options, Riley and Miller Frederick from Harveys Lake are thinking something without a reservation might be just what they’re looking for…

“For Mother’s Day we want to surprise our Mom, right?” says Riley Frederick.