Fight Between Neighbors Leads to Two Arrested in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR, Pa. -- A fight between neighbors led to a couple of arrests in Lackawanna County.

Police were called after a man and woman took off during a disagreement with a neighbor in Old Forge Thursday night.

Officer caught up with them on Keyser Avenue in Taylor just before midnight.

Investigators suspect they had drugs, and state police were brought in to investigate.

Both were arrested. Police haven't said who they are or what charges they face here in Lackawanna County.