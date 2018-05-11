Fight Between Neighbors Leads to Two Arrested in Lackawanna County

Posted 6:21 am, May 11, 2018, by , Updated at 06:20AM, May 11, 2018

TAYLOR, Pa. -- A fight between neighbors led to a couple of arrests in Lackawanna County.

Police were called after a man and woman took off during a disagreement with a neighbor in Old Forge Thursday night.

Officer caught up with them on Keyser Avenue in Taylor just before midnight.

Investigators suspect they had drugs, and state police were brought in to investigate.

Both were arrested. Police haven't said who they are or what charges they face here in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment