Downtown Pittston Bustling Thanks to Art Walk

Posted 9:35 pm, May 11, 2018, by , Updated at 09:34PM, May 11, 2018

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Second Friday Art Walk in Pittston brought musicians, artists and crowds to Main Street.

It was the first Art Walk of the year in downtown Pittston.

People checked out vendors and musical acts on Main Street and visited the city’s restaurants and shops.

There were activities for kids too including a chance to paint rocks for a special rock garden.

The Second Friday Art Walk runs through October here in Luzerne County.

