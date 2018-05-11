× Dog Attack Owner Identified, Dogs Quarantined

WILKES-BARRE, PA. — Police in Wilkes-Barre have identified the owner of a dog that allegedly attacked a young boy earlier this week.

Katelyn Davis says her 2-year-old son, Hayden, was bitten by a dog Tuesday night at Hollenback Dog Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Hayden had to be taken to the hospital but is recovering.

According to police, the dogs are quarantined and charges against the owner are pending.