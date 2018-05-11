× A Day of Caring and Special Meaning

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — From Orwigsburg and beyond, volunteers were out in full force is Schuylkill County.

“Just giving back to the community. It’s good to get involved and help out and help other people,” said student volunteer Andrew Johnson.

It was all for the United Way’s Day of Caring. The United Way has hosted the event for about two decades. The goal is to get people to help out their communities.

More than 200 volunteers are working on 18 service projects across the county. Most of them are cleanup or beautification projects.

“We’re doing mulching, painting, and doing the memorial buildings and stuff like that,” student volunteer Gianna Granito said.

One of the service projects was done by high schoolers. They did work at a playground in Orwigsburg.

“I love that kind of stuff and I like helping and I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty,” Granito said.

Schuylkill United Way’s Day of Caring was held in honor of Orwigsburg native Army Capt. Jason Jones. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2014.

“Because of all he did in the community and really what he meant with his military service is why they had named it that,” Schuylkill United Way campaign chairman Joe Bessette said.

“To keep his memory going and to never forget him and it’s really positive way to do that,” Granito added.

Schuylkill United Way’s board members say the day of caring is also a good way to get young people to get involved in the community.

“Cultivating that with the youth in our society and letting them know that by leading through example of why things are important,” Bessette said.

In addition to the work done on the Day of Caring, nearly 600 elementary school students in Schuylkill County will do service projects, too.