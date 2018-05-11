× 16 To The Rescue: Amber

SCRANTON, Pa. — Amber is a 3-to-4-year-old Pittie mix with Northeast PA Pet Fund and Rescue. This gal came up from West Virginia with her nine pups. Her past life wasn’t kind, but that’s all behind her now.

“She’s had some abuse. She’s got some marks on her, we’re not really sure what they are but she could’ve been hit with a wire or burned,” said Shannon Ceccoli.

Amber is pretty resilient and she’s not afraid to let her personality shine.

In addition to soaking up the sun, Amber also enjoys living in the lap of luxury, whoever’s lap that may be.

“She will climb onto your lap like she’s a five-pound Chihuahua and thinks that you don’t know she’s there. She’s a space invader,” Ceccoli said.

Amber is totally housebroken and isn’t much of a barker.

“She’s wonderful inside the home but outside she’s somewhat reactive.”

Due to being susceptible to certain surroundings, this lady will need a fenced-in yard.

“No small dogs or a submissive dog. She’s not dominant but she can’t be with any other animal that has a prey drive, so it has to be a dog that doesn’t care about cars, doesn’t care about people.”

Also, no cats.

“You can trust her with anybody in the house. She would never bite a family member.”

Amber is just looking for her happy forever after.

“If you need a snuggle bug, this is your girl. That’s what I want people to know. She might not look like a snuggle bug but she is,” Ceccoli added.

If you are interested in adopting Amber, contact Northeast PA Pet Fund and Rescue.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com