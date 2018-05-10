Woman Sentenced for Health Care Fraud

Posted 4:42 pm, May 10, 2018, by , Updated at 04:41PM, May 10, 2018

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — The owner of a mental health facility in Northumberland County will spend six years in prison for Medicare fraud.

Joan Cicchiello of Mount Carmel, the owner of Twilight Beginnings, was sentenced on Wednesday.

Authorities say Cicchiello hired people who were not properly licensed to provide psychiatric care to the elderly and adolescents and billed Medicare for their services.

Some of her counselors included a retired chiropractor and a clinical social worker whose license was suspended due to felonies.

Investigators say the woman also billed Medicare for office visits when she was actually on vacation overseas.

