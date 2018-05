Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A woman in Luzerne County is facing charges after police say she attacked another woman on Thursday morning.

Officers say Stojanka Manculji hit the victim repeatedly and at one point, struck the woman in the head twice with a three-foot-tall ashtray.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Manculj was arrested after a brief foot chase with Hazleton police.