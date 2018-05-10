Vending Machine Thief in Northumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON, Pa. -- When people arrived at The Laundry Room of Milton to wash their clothes, they were greeted by state police cruisers. Troopers say someone stole nearly $1,800 from a change machine.

"That's just messed up. You don't steal from other people," Beverly Carrigan said.

According to state police, someone driving a light-colored SUV came to The Laundry Room of Milton at around 3 a.m. Surveillance photos show the person kept his face hidden from the security cameras, then used some kind of key to open the change machine.

"You don't know who you can trust. It's a whole different world from when I grew up," Robin Mensch said.

It's not only the laundromat that was burglarized. Vending machines in Milton and Watsontown were also hit.

Watsontown police tell Newswatch 16 a vending machine on Main Street in the borough was hit last week. Someone opened it with a key.

That same night, just a few miles away in Milton, the same thing happened with a vending machine in front of Automotion on Arch Street.

"That's just ridiculous, I mean, there's no reason for it," Carrigan said.

"Get a job and stop stealing. That's the way I feel about it," Randall Althouse said.

Police tell Newswatch 16 they believe the thefts are connected.

"There's always somebody out there trying to ruin it for someone else. A good thing and they take advantage," Mensch said.

Again, several police departments are investigating these crimes and they believe they are connected. If you have any information about the thefts, you are asked to call police.