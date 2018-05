Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Part of Route 307 in Lackawanna County was closed for a time on Thursday night due to a wreck.

Police say three vehicles, including a South Abington Township police cruiser, crashed in Newton Township about a mile from the Wyoming County line.

Two of the vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

No word on any injuries in the wreck in Lackawanna County.