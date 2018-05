× Truck Hauling Boulders Spills Load in Union Dale

UNION DALE, Pa. — A dump truck carrying boulders tipped over Thursday morning in Susquehanna County.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Route 171 in Union Dale.

Officials say the driver was treated for minor injuries.

A section of Route 171 northbound was closed for a few hours while the boulders were cleared from the road in Susquehanna County.