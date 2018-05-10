Track and Field Special Olympics Held in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Thousands of students packed the football field at East Stroudsburg Area South High School on Thursday.

They were there for the Special Olympics track and field event.

Students attend schools in the Mountain Valley and in the Lehigh Valley.

"I do it every year for my son and we enjoy it every year. It's eye-opening to everything. It gives you a different vision of life. Kids with disabilities and adults with disabilities, I am happy to be here to support every one of them," said Jasmine Buggs.

The games only lasted a few minutes though before the rain washed out the event. Although, a few lucky students finished their events in time to get a ribbon.