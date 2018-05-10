× Students in Schuylkill County Write Letters for Deployed Troops

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Students at North Schuylkill Elementary wrote letters for deployed military members.

BB&T bank employees came to the school near Ashland to help the students write letters to military members deployed in Jordan. It’s a part of the bank’s annual Lighthouse Project.

“We have a lot of clients that come in and talk to us about family members in the military and one of our employees actually has her husband deployed in Jordan where we’re sending the packages,” BB&T Branch Banker Susanne Smith said.

The students wrote special messages to the troops.

“I wrote about what I’m going to do during summer,” student Mya Evans said. “I wrote about swimming in my pool and playing with my toys.”

The goal is to get the children to understand how important the military is to our country.

“They were just excited about writing the letters, they were actually interested in learning and understanding what the troops are doing,” Smith said. “So, that was exciting for us to see that they are just as excited as we are.”

The BB&T employees will be making about 80 boxes. They’re packing them up next week.