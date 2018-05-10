× State Grant to Fund New Sidewalks, Streetlights in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Sidewalks are cracked all along a busy section of East Street in Bloomsburg. People who frequent the area tell Newswatch 16 they can’t wait for a change.

“The sidewalks are uneven right now, you can see there is glass over there, and on Main Street, they put rocks inside the holes because people are tripping,” said Bloomsburg University senior Maritza Williams.

Shane Burt rides his bike around town and says the conditions around this part of town could be better.

“A lot of the sidewalks are pretty torn up. It would be nice if they were fixed,” said Burt.

More than $1 million in state money will be spent to upgrade damaged sidewalks and install streetlights in the area of East Street.

Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement of upgrades is a welcome change for those who live and work here. They say the uneven sidewalks can create a falling hazard.

“You can trip and fall whether you are old or young.”

Over at Original Italian Pizza on the corner of 5th and East Streets, you won’t have to look far for cracks. The owner has been in business for 20 years and is happy upgrades are on the way.

“Especially when the college kids (are) here there is a lot of traffic, a lot of kids. They have a good time and it’s very important that the sidewalks are in good shape,” Giuseppe Lafata said.

According to PennDOT, the upgrades in Bloomsburg are expected to take place sometime in 2020.

