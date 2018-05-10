× Rails-To-Trails Gets Lift from American Eagle Workers

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Spring cleaning is in full swing at the Greater Hazleton Rails to Trails Park in Hazle Township, all thanks to volunteers who work at the American Eagle Outfitters distribution center nearby.

“We have a really strong team-based environment in the building and where we work and we like to carry that into the community so what you see here today is no different than the camaraderie and the teamwork that we have in the building so it’s really nice,” said Christine Miller, American Eagle Outfitters.

Cleaning up trash and sprucing up recreation areas are just some of the things on the “to-do list” for the volunteers.

The Greater Hazleton Area Civic Partnership tells Newswatch 16 a top priority is fixing drainage issues on the trail. Runoff from nearby neighborhoods had previously washed the trail away. Now volunteers are elevating it to fix the problem.

“We want to eliminate that slope so there’s a lot of gravel work and fine work that we have to do to finish it off so it’s a safe trail,” Joe Yannuzzi said.

Yannuzzi says the company has been a big help in the community.

“American Eagle, their men and women, they’re doing such a great job we can’t thank them enough,” said Yannuzzi.

But the volunteers say it’s part of what the company they work for is all about.

“It is awesome, beautiful, anything to give back to the community, make sure you know that we’re out here making sure it looks beautiful so that people can enjoy this place. Very fortunate to work for a company who’s willing to give back to our community,” Marcous Alvarez said.

Volunteers want the trail to be ready for all of the events and activities planned for it this summer.