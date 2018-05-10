Moving Vietnam Memorial In Schuylkill Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. -- The Moving Wall, a smaller replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. is in Schuylkill Haven.

There are more than 58,000 names on the wall of servicemen and women killed in combat.

Among those names are 38 Schuylkill County men who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's very moving, I was not in service, but I'll tell you what, it brings tears to your eyes, realizing how many people, gentleman, ladies gave their lives, it's just very moving,” said Steven Gall of Orwigsburg.

The Moving Wall in Schuylkill County before, in 1988 and again in 2007.

"That means Schuylkill County is a veterans-oriented community. We have had support from everybody, support from businesses and private people,” said Bill Higgins, who was on the committee to bring the wall back to Schuylkill County.

Bringing the wall back to this area was a personal mission for some veterans.

"I've been in some pretty big battles and I lost a lot of men over there and this is my way of paying respect to them,” said John Russell, chairman of the committee to bring the wall.

"I'm here to honor the fallen ones because I wasn't there. We're honored to put our flowers here for them, for the red, white and blue, representing America, stand up, be proud and stay with it,” said Joseph Anthony of Pottsville.

The wall will be guarded 24 hours a day.

The wall will be available to visitors through Sunday.