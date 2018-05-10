Mock Crash Sobering to Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A little over a week before their prom, students at a school in Lycoming County were reminded of the dangers of driving under the influence.

With dozens of his classmates at Loyalsock Township High school watching, Gerald Ross, 17, found himself in the driver's seat of a surreal emergency situation.

The injuries are fake and the students are volunteers in this mock crash scene planned by Students Against Destructive Decisions.

"It's scary to see what actually happens to people. I couldn't imagine if this actually happened to my friends, like if that really happened to Connor," Ross said.

Every four years, local emergency workers are invited to take part in the exercise that reminds students of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs like opioids.

"People hear about drinking and they'll make a big deal about it, but then they hear about people talking about opioids and it's kind of like blown over and nobody thinks about it. It's crazy to think," said Mitchell Klingerman, president of SADD club.

While the students know exactly what will take place in this scenario, it can be sobering for everyone involved.

"For some people, they look at this like a joke and they come out here and they see it actually happening and even though they are our friends, they say, 'wow, what if that actually happened.' It hits them pretty hard and it's pretty surreal," Klingerman said.

"I'm aware of stuff happening, but it's never like, 'oh, this will happen to me or this could happen.' You don't think about situations like that," said junior Allison Dowell.

"Being in the back of an actual cop car and putting the handcuffs on me and seeing my friends life-flighted and Jaws of Life. It's eye-opening," Ross said.

Because of the impact on the students, the school hopes to hold the event again in a few years.