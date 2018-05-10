× McAdoo Police Install Surveillance Camera at “Nuisance Park”

MCADOO, Pa. — The basketball courts at the Adams Street park were bustling with action Thursday afternoon in McAdoo.

And it’s this type of activity that McAdoo police say is meant for the park, but unfortunately, the park is attracting other activity that’s not so welcome.

Deana Marasiak lives next to the park and says it’s been a nuisance since she was a kid.

“When I was younger, I used to see all kinds of activity out here,” said Marasiak. “My mom told me not to go out here. I’d see people in cars, suspiciously and I would smell, you know.”

“It’s bad, non-locals coming in, a lot of trouble,” said Rena Despiritio.

McAdoo police say there’s been a lot suspicious activity at the Adams Street park, including suspected drug sales and vandalism.

So last week, the department installed surveillance cameras around the courts and posted signs warning people they are being recorded.

Many living around the park are relieved.

“I see them climbing on the shack over there, they’re there all times of the night,” said Peter Matweecha. “I mean, the cops try to do their best, patrolling but they can’t always be there.”

Police say the camera equipment cost about $600 and they used donation money to pay for it. Police say if more money becomes available they hope to install more cameras in other public places.

Police say they are making an effort to improve public safety and believe having more cameras around the borough could have a big impact.

“Absolutely, even if they think they’re there, they’re not going to do something so they’re not caught on camera,” said Matweecha.

“Oh definitely, we don’t want vandalism, we don’t want drugs, definitely, definitely not,” said Brian Nattress.

Already some are seeing a difference in just one week.

“I think it’s helping, it’s quiet,” said Despiritio. “It’s a little quieter in the past week after they’ve done this and the signs are there, they put them up the cameras are installed so hopefully it helps.”