Marian Catholic Tina Capparell

Posted 6:50 pm, May 10, 2018, by

Marian Catholic Senior Tina Capparell won the 800 and 1,600 at the Schuylkill League Track and Field Championships.  Tina won a State Title in Cross Country in the Fall, so she clearly still has a spring in her step.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s