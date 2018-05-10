Lackawanna College baseball

Posted 6:47 pm, May 10, 2018, by

Lackawanna College on Friday begins the Region XIX Jr. College baseball tournament.  The Falcons are 8th in the country in Batting Average and 4th in Slugging.  But, it is Pitching and Defense that will extend their season to next weekend.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s