WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- An inmate accused of lighting her cell on fire pleaded guilty on Wednesday to arson and other related charges.

According to officials, Danielle Housenick intentionally set a fire in her cell at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility last June.

Police say during an interview with Housenick she admitted she started the fire with a small lighter she hid in her private area on her body.