BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing homicide charges after a crash that killed a Schuylkill County man.

Carlos Rosario was arraigned Wednesday on charges including third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, and homicide by vehicle for a crash in Berks County in March that killed Keith Krammes, 56, of Schuylkill Haven.

Police said Rosario slammed a stolen minivan into Krammes’ car on Route 183 in Berks County.

He is locked up with bail set at $250,000.