Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat Gets Makeover

Posted 3:09 am, May 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:08AM, May 10, 2018

The Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat is celebrating its 37th season and it has a new look!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey hopped onboard the vessel in the Williamsport on Thursday.  He highlighted the more than $30,000 dollars in renovations the boat went through this winter.  There’s a new bar area, new floor and much more!

Ryan also spotlighted the new specialty cruises, including “educational floating classrooms,” planned on the Hiawatha for this season now through October.

For event specifics surrounding the nonprofit and the special activities on tap this season on the Susquehanna River, head here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s