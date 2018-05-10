× Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat Gets Makeover

The Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat is celebrating its 37th season and it has a new look!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey hopped onboard the vessel in the Williamsport on Thursday. He highlighted the more than $30,000 dollars in renovations the boat went through this winter. There’s a new bar area, new floor and much more!

Ryan also spotlighted the new specialty cruises, including “educational floating classrooms,” planned on the Hiawatha for this season now through October.

For event specifics surrounding the nonprofit and the special activities on tap this season on the Susquehanna River, head here.